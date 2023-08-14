USS Normandy Daily Operations

) 230812-N-LK647-1062 MEDITERRANEAN SEA (Aug. 12, 2023) Hospital Corpsman 2nd Class Sabrina Moncada, assigned to the Ticonderoga-class guided-missile cruiser USS Normandy (CG 60), checks vitals on a simulated patient during an Integrated Training Team drill, Aug. 12, 2023. Normandy is part of the Gerald R. Ford Carrier Strike Group and is on a scheduled deployment in the U.S. Naval Forces Europe area of operations, employed by U.S. Sixth Fleet to defend U.S., allied, and partner interests. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Malachi Lakey)

Date Taken: 08.11.2023 Date Posted: 08.17.2023 Location: MEDITERRANEAN SEA