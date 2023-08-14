KISSIMMEE, Fla. – (Aug. 16, 2023) – Dr. Daniel Thompson, Sandy, Utah, a research scientist, assigned to the Craniofacial Health and Restorative Medicine Directorate, Naval Medical Research Unit (NAMRU) San Antonio, presented his research titled “Field Storage and Transit Conditions for Anesthetics and Antibiotics in Simulated Austere Hot and Humid Climates” to NAMRU San Antonio leadership during a poster session held on day three of the 2023 Military Health System Research Symposium (MHSRS) held at the Gaylord Palms Resort and Convention Center. The MHSRS brings together military, government, academia, and industry experts for four days of critical conversations and intensive idea sharing. Presenters will share their latest research findings and challenges on topics including combat casualty care, military operational medicine, clinical and rehabilitative medicine, medical simulation and information sciences, military infectious diseases, and the radiation health effects. NAMRU San Antonio is one of the leading research and development laboratories for the U.S. Navy under the Department of Defense (DoD) and is one of eight subordinate research commands in the global network of laboratories operating under the Naval Medical Research Command in Silver Spring, Md. Its mission is to conduct gap driven combat casualty care, craniofacial, and directed energy research to improve survival, operational readiness, and safety of DoD personnel engaged in routine and expeditionary operations. (U.S. Navy photo by Burrell Parmer, NAMRU San Antonio Public Affairs/Released)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 08.16.2023 Date Posted: 08.16.2023 16:37 Photo ID: 7975231 VIRIN: 230816-N-ND850-2003 Resolution: 2100x1500 Size: 1.02 MB Location: KISSIMMEE, FL, US Hometown: SANDY, UT, US Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, NAMRU San Antonio Researchers present Research at 2023 MHSRS [Image 3 of 3], by Burrell Parmer, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.