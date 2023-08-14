Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    American Red Cross Distribute Supplies to Hawaii Wildfire Survivors [Image 3 of 7]

    American Red Cross Distribute Supplies to Hawaii Wildfire Survivors

    MAUI, HI, UNITED STATES

    08.14.2023

    Photo by Dominick Del Vecchio 

    Federal Emergency Management Agency   

    Maui, Hawaii (Aug. 14, 2023) - American Red Cross works with FEMA to distribute supplies to Hawaii Wildfire survivors.

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 08.14.2023
    Date Posted: 08.16.2023 16:29
    Photo ID: 7975183
    VIRIN: 230814-O-AB413-6871
    Resolution: 3264x2176
    Size: 2.01 MB
    Location: MAUI, HI, US 
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, American Red Cross Distribute Supplies to Hawaii Wildfire Survivors [Image 7 of 7], by Dominick Del Vecchio, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    FEMA
    Response
    Hawaii
    Disaster
    Wildfire
    HawaiiWildfires23
    HI-4724

