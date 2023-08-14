Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    COLONEL STEVEN HEFFERON NAMED DEPUTY WING COMMANDER, 107th ATTACK WING

    NIAGARA FALLS INTERNATIONAL AIRPORT AIR RESERVE STATION, NY, UNITED STATES

    08.11.2023

    Courtesy Photo

    107th Attack Wing Public Affairs

    Colonel Steven Hefferon, has been named the new Deputy Wing Commander for the 107th Attack Wing, effective August 11, 2023, Niagara Falls Air Reserve Station, NY. The position was previously held by Colonel John O’Connor, the current Wing Commander for the 174th Attack Wing in Syracuse, NY. Air National Guard photo by 1st Lt Jason Carr.

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, COLONEL STEVEN HEFFERON NAMED DEPUTY WING COMMANDER, 107th ATTACK WING, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    NYANG
    NYNG
    107 AW
    107 ATKW
    Hefferon

