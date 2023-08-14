COLONEL STEVEN HEFFERON NAMED DEPUTY WING COMMANDER, 107th ATTACK WING

Colonel Steven Hefferon, has been named the new Deputy Wing Commander for the 107th Attack Wing, effective August 11, 2023, Niagara Falls Air Reserve Station, NY. The position was previously held by Colonel John O’Connor, the current Wing Commander for the 174th Attack Wing in Syracuse, NY. Air National Guard photo by 1st Lt Jason Carr.

