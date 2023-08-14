Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    B-2 Spirt Departs for Bomber Task Force 23-4 [Image 2 of 6]

    B-2 Spirt Departs for Bomber Task Force 23-4

    WHITEMAN AIR FORCE BASE, MO, UNITED STATES

    08.12.2023

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Joseph Garcia 

    509th Bomb Wing Public Affairs

    U.S. Air Force B-2 Spirit takes off for a Bomber Task Force mission, at Whiteman Air Force Base, Mo., Aug. 12, 2023. BTF missions are designed to provide assurance to allies while deterring adversaries, and giving Airmen interoperable training to enhance their skills for real world events. (U.S. Air Force photos by Airman 1st Class Joseph Garcia)

    This work, B-2 Spirt Departs for Bomber Task Force 23-4 [Image 6 of 6], by A1C Joseph Garcia, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    NATO
    Whiteman AFB
    Partnership
    509th Bomb Wing
    BomberTaskForceEurope
    BTF23
    Bomber Task Force 23

