    Pathfinders demonstrate, bolster readiness in ACE [Image 17 of 17]

    Pathfinders demonstrate, bolster readiness in ACE

    RAF FAIRFORD, GLS, UNITED KINGDOM

    08.09.2023

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Eugene Oliver 

    501st Combat Support Wing Public Affairs

    Airmen from the 423d Security Forces Squadron execute decontamination procedures at RAF Fairford, England, Aug. 9, 2023. Airmen from the across 501st Combat Support Wing executed a simulated deployment in support of a wing readiness exercise that focused on various aspects of Agile Combat Employment.
    (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Eugene Oliver)

    Date Taken: 08.09.2023
    Date Posted: 08.16.2023 05:57
    Photo ID: 7973763
    VIRIN: 230809-F-VS137-1008
    Resolution: 3000x2000
    Size: 2.9 MB
    Location: RAF FAIRFORD, GLS, GB
    This work, Pathfinders demonstrate, bolster readiness in ACE [Image 17 of 17], by SSgt Eugene Oliver, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Pathfinders demonstrate, bolster readiness in ACE
    USAFE
    ACE
    England
    U.S. Air Force
    501st Combat Support Wing
    Agile Combat Employment

