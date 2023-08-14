Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    NMRC Hosts Student Interns for Summer 2023 Program

    NMRC Hosts Student Interns for Summer 2023 Program

    SILVER SPRING, MD, UNITED STATES

    08.10.2023

    Photo by Sidney Hinds 

    Naval Medical Research Command

    SILVER SPRING, Md. (Aug. 10, 2023) Evie Graham, an intern from University of Maryland in Baltimore County with the Naval Research Enterprise Internship Program explains her findings from a research poster to Naval Medical Research Command (NMRC) staff. Interns from NMRC and Walter Reed Army Institute of Research presented on research they participated in at an annual joint STEM Expo Poster Session, which marked the final day of the summer program. (U.S. Navy photo by Sidney Hinds/Released)

    NMRC Hosts Student Interns for Summer 2023 Program
    NMRC
    Navy Medicine

