U.S. Marines with 3d Radio Battalion, III Marine Expeditionary Force Information Group, fire a Mk 19 grenade launcher during a multi-weapons systems range at Marine Corps Base Hawaii, August 14, 2023. The purpose of this training is to sharpen the Marines’ weapons handling skills and increase their readiness for future exercises and operations. Alpha Company, 3d RadBn, provides support to 3d Marine Littoral Regiment during various training exercises. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Malia Sparks)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 08.14.2023 Date Posted: 08.15.2023 21:41 Photo ID: 7973254 VIRIN: 230814-M-MI096-2016 Resolution: 7360x4909 Size: 15.34 MB Location: MARINE CORPS BASE HAWAII, HI, US Web Views: 2 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, 3d Radio Bn Machine Gun Range [Image 15 of 15], by LCpl Malia Sparks, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.