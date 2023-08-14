Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    3d Radio Bn Machine Gun Range

    3d Radio Bn Machine Gun Range

    MARINE CORPS BASE HAWAII, HI, UNITED STATES

    08.14.2023

    Photo by Lance Cpl. Malia Sparks 

    3rd Marine Division     

    U.S. Marines with 3d Radio Battalion, III Marine Expeditionary Force Information Group, fire a Mk 19 grenade launcher during a multi-weapons systems range at Marine Corps Base Hawaii, August 14, 2023. The purpose of this training is to sharpen the Marines’ weapons handling skills and increase their readiness for future exercises and operations. Alpha Company, 3d RadBn, provides support to 3d Marine Littoral Regiment during various training exercises. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Malia Sparks)

    This work, 3d Radio Bn Machine Gun Range [Image 15 of 15], by LCpl Malia Sparks, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Machine Guns
    Warfighting
    III MIG
    FD2030
    3d RadBn

