A Camp Pendleton dual-military couple’s story on their commitment to each other and the Corps

U.S. Marine Corps Sgt. Shaina Jupiter, a combat photographer attached to the 11th Marine Expeditionary Unit, I Marine Expeditionary Force, poses for a photo with her husband Sgt. Deon Coulter, an administrative specialist with 1st Battalion, 5th Marine Regiment, 1st Marine Division after her meritorious promotion ceremony at Marine Corps Base Camp Pendleton, California, Aug. 7, 2023. Jupiter and Coulter both have multiple accolades to their career to include meritoriously promoted to the rank of sergeant, Marine of the Year for their respective previous commands, and numerous personal awards recognizing their mission accomplishment and leadership abilities. (Photo courtesy of Sgt. Shaina Jupiter)

