    A Camp Pendleton dual-military couple’s story on their commitment to each other and the Corps [Image 3 of 3]

    A Camp Pendleton dual-military couple’s story on their commitment to each other and the Corps

    CAMP PENDLETON, CA, UNITED STATES

    08.07.2023

    Photo by Lance Cpl. Mary Jenni 

    Marine Corps Base Camp Pendleton

    U.S. Marine Corps Sgt. Shaina Jupiter, a combat photographer attached to the 11th Marine Expeditionary Unit, I Marine Expeditionary Force, poses for a photo with her husband Sgt. Deon Coulter, an administrative specialist with 1st Battalion, 5th Marine Regiment, 1st Marine Division after her meritorious promotion ceremony at Marine Corps Base Camp Pendleton, California, Aug. 7, 2023. Jupiter and Coulter both have multiple accolades to their career to include meritoriously promoted to the rank of sergeant, Marine of the Year for their respective previous commands, and numerous personal awards recognizing their mission accomplishment and leadership abilities. (Photo courtesy of Sgt. Shaina Jupiter)

    Date Taken: 08.07.2023
    Date Posted: 08.15.2023 16:29
    Photo ID: 7972726
    VIRIN: 230810-M-EF648-1009
    Resolution: 3024x4032
    Size: 3.63 MB
    Location: CAMP PENDLETON, CA, US 
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, A Camp Pendleton dual-military couple’s story on their commitment to each other and the Corps [Image 3 of 3], by LCpl Mary Jenni, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    promotion
    Atlanta
    meritorious
    dual-military
    family
    MCB Camp Pendleton

