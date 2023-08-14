Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    U.S. Coast Guard Cutter Healy conducts science mission in Beaufort Sea [Image 3 of 5]

    U.S. Coast Guard Cutter Healy conducts science mission in Beaufort Sea

    BEAUFORT SEA

    08.13.2023

    Photo by Petty Officer 3rd Class Briana Carter  

    U.S. Coast Guard Pacific Area

    A polar bear is spotted on a multi-year ice floe where U.S. Coast Guard Cutter Healy (WAGB 20) crew and researchers conducted an on-ice equipment installation, in the Beaufort Sea, Aug. 13, 2023. Healy is the Coast Guard’s only icebreaker specifically designed for Arctic research, as well as the nation’s sole surface presence routinely operating in the Arctic Ocean. (Coast Guard photo by Petty Officer 1st Class Scott Bice)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 08.13.2023
    Date Posted: 08.15.2023
    VIRIN: 230812-G-G0200-1003
    Location: BEAUFORT SEA
    Healy
    Arctic
    Science
    Beaufort Sea
    USCG PolarOps

