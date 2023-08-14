Cooperation between Capital Guardians and civilian employers

The 113th Wing, District of Columbia Air National Guard and the Employer Support of the Guard and Reserve welcomed Jeff T. Blau, CEO of Related Companies during an ESGR Fam Flight and Visit at Joint Base Andrews, Aug. 10, 2023. ESGR aims to promote understanding of the military duties their employees may have while serving in the National Guard or Reserve. (U.S. Air Force photo by Master Sgt. Arthur Wright)

