U.S. Navy Capt. Constance Solina, commodore of Naval Construction Group TWO (NCG 2), visits naval construction forces conducting airfield damage repair during Large-Scale Exercise 2023 (LSE 2023) at Seymour Johnson Air Force Base, North Carolina, August 11, 2023. LSE 2023 demonstrates the Navy’s and Marine Corps’ ability to employ precise, lethal, and overwhelming force globally across six maritime component commands, seven numbered fleets, and 22 time zones. LSE 2023 merges real-world operations with virtually constructed scenarios to create a realistic training environment that allows Sailors and Marines to train how they will fight, regardless of geographic boundaries. (U.S. Air Force photo by Rebecca Sirimarco-Lang)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 08.11.2023 Date Posted: 08.15.2023 13:10 Photo ID: 7972373 VIRIN: 230811-F-RS022-1132 Resolution: 4046x2692 Size: 787.75 KB Location: SEYMOUR JOHNSON AIR FORCE BASE, NC, US Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Large Scale Exercise 2023 [Image 6 of 6], by A1C Rebecca Sirimarco-Lang, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.