    Large Scale Exercise 2023 [Image 6 of 6]

    Large Scale Exercise 2023

    SEYMOUR JOHNSON AIR FORCE BASE, NC, UNITED STATES

    08.11.2023

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Rebecca Sirimarco-Lang 

    4th Fighter Wing Public Affairs   

    U.S. Navy Capt. Constance Solina, commodore of Naval Construction Group TWO (NCG 2), visits naval construction forces conducting airfield damage repair during Large-Scale Exercise 2023 (LSE 2023) at Seymour Johnson Air Force Base, North Carolina, August 11, 2023. LSE 2023 demonstrates the Navy’s and Marine Corps’ ability to employ precise, lethal, and overwhelming force globally across six maritime component commands, seven numbered fleets, and 22 time zones. LSE 2023 merges real-world operations with virtually constructed scenarios to create a realistic training environment that allows Sailors and Marines to train how they will fight, regardless of geographic boundaries. (U.S. Air Force photo by Rebecca Sirimarco-Lang)

    TAGS

    4th Fighter Wing
    U.S. Marine Corps
    Seymour Johnson
    U.S. Navy
    Large Scale Exercise 2023
    LSE 2023

