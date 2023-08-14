Senior Enlisted Advisor Tony Whitehead, the SEA to the chief of the National Guard Bureau, addresses the 52nd annual conference of the Enlisted Association of the National Guard of the United States in Rochester, Minnesota, Aug. 14, 2023. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Sgt. 1st Class Elizabeth Pena)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 08.14.2023 Date Posted: 08.15.2023 09:19 Photo ID: 7971800 VIRIN: 230814-Z-EP075-1003 Resolution: 2943x2210 Size: 799.15 KB Location: ROCHESTER, MN, US Web Views: 2 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, National Guard senior leaders address 52nd annual EANGUS conference [Image 6 of 6], by SFC Elizabeth Pena, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.