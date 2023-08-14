Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    National Guard senior leaders address 52nd annual EANGUS conference [Image 3 of 6]

    National Guard senior leaders address 52nd annual EANGUS conference

    ROCHESTER, MN, UNITED STATES

    08.14.2023

    Photo by Sgt. 1st Class Elizabeth Pena 

    National Guard Bureau

    Senior Enlisted Advisor Tony Whitehead, the SEA to the chief of the National Guard Bureau, addresses the 52nd annual conference of the Enlisted Association of the National Guard of the United States in Rochester, Minnesota, Aug. 14, 2023. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Sgt. 1st Class Elizabeth Pena)

    Date Taken: 08.14.2023
    Location: ROCHESTER, MN, US 
    This work, National Guard senior leaders address 52nd annual EANGUS conference [Image 6 of 6], by SFC Elizabeth Pena, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    EANGUS
    SEA Whitehead

