230814-N-LK647-1115 MEDITERRANEAN SEA (Aug. 14, 2023) The Blue Ridge-class command and control ship USS Mount Whitney (LCC 20), the flagship of U.S. Sixth Fleet, prepares to steam in formation with the world’s largest aircraft carrier USS Gerald R. Ford (CVN 78), the Hellenic Navy frigate HS Elli (F 450), assigned to Standing NATO Maritime Group 2, and the Ticonderoga-class guided-missile cruiser USS Normandy (CG 60) during a photo exercise, Aug. 14, 2023. Mount Whitney is participating in Large Scale Exercise 2023 from Aug. 9-18, which is a live, virtual, and constructive, globally-integrated exercise designed to refine the synchronization of maritime operations across six maritime component commands, seven numbered fleets, and 22 time zones. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Malachi Lakey)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 08.13.2023 Date Posted: 08.15.2023 08:45 Photo ID: 7971746 VIRIN: 230814-N-LK647-1115 Resolution: 6430x4287 Size: 1.25 MB Location: MEDITERRANEAN SEA Web Views: 0 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, GRFCSG Conducts PHOTOEX with USS Mt. Whitney [Image 4 of 4], must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.