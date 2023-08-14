Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    GRFCSG Conducts PHOTOEX with USS Mt. Whitney [Image 3 of 4]

    GRFCSG Conducts PHOTOEX with USS Mt. Whitney

    MEDITERRANEAN SEA

    08.13.2023

    Carrier Strike Group 12

    230814-N-LK647-1115 MEDITERRANEAN SEA (Aug. 14, 2023) The Blue Ridge-class command and control ship USS Mount Whitney (LCC 20), the flagship of U.S. Sixth Fleet, prepares to steam in formation with the world’s largest aircraft carrier USS Gerald R. Ford (CVN 78), the Hellenic Navy frigate HS Elli (F 450), assigned to Standing NATO Maritime Group 2, and the Ticonderoga-class guided-missile cruiser USS Normandy (CG 60) during a photo exercise, Aug. 14, 2023. Mount Whitney is participating in Large Scale Exercise 2023 from Aug. 9-18, which is a live, virtual, and constructive, globally-integrated exercise designed to refine the synchronization of maritime operations across six maritime component commands, seven numbered fleets, and 22 time zones. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Malachi Lakey)

    USS Normandy (CG 60)
    U.S. 6th Fleet
    Deployment
    Carrier Strike Group 12

