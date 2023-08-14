NAMRU San Antonio participates in 2023 Military Health System Research Symposium

KISSIMMEE, Fla. – (Aug. 14, 2023) – Dr. Clifford Morgan, of Washington D.C., a research cell biologist, assigned to the Combat Casualty Care and Operational Medicine Directorate, Naval Medical Research Unit (NAMRU) San Antonio, presented his research titled, “The Race to Tamponade Junctional Non-Compressible Hemorrhage and Sustain Hemostasis for 72-hour Prolonged Field Care” during the Advances in Prolonged Care breakout session held during the 2023 Military Health System Research Symposium (MHSRS) at the Gaylord Palms Resort and Convention Center. The 2023 MHSRS brings together military, government, academia, and industry experts for four days of critical conversations and intensive idea sharing. Presenters will share their latest research findings and challenges on topics including combat casualty care, military operational medicine, clinical and rehabilitative medicine, medical simulation and information sciences, military infectious diseases, and the radiation health effects. NAMRU San Antonio is one of the leading research and development laboratories for the U.S. Navy under the Department of Defense (DoD) and is one of eight subordinate research commands in the global network of laboratories operating under the Naval Medical Research Command in Silver Spring, Md. Its mission is to conduct gap driven combat casualty care, craniofacial, and directed energy research to improve survival, operational readiness, and safety of DoD personnel engaged in routine and expeditionary operations. (U.S. Navy photo by Burrell Parmer, NAMRU San Antonio Public Affairs/Released)

