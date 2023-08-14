Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    527th Space Aggressor Squadron conducts GPS interference training [Image 15 of 15]

    527th Space Aggressor Squadron conducts GPS interference training

    SCHRIEVER SPACE FORCE BASE, CO, UNITED STATES

    07.18.2023

    Photo by Ethan Johnson 

    Space Training and Readiness Command

    U.S. Space Force Sgt. Jonathan Ojeda, 527th Space Aggressor Squadron (SAS), right, conducts Global Positioning System (GPS) electromagnetic interference training with a GPS electromagnetic attack system at Schriever Space Force Base, Colorado, July 18, 2023. The 527th SAS’s mission is to know, teach, and replicate modern, emerging, and integrated space threats in order to prepare service, joint, and coalition forces to fight in and through a Contested, Degraded, and Operationally-limited (CDO) environment. (U.S. Space Force photo by Ethan Johnson)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 07.18.2023
    Date Posted: 08.14.2023 15:11
    Photo ID: 7970479
    VIRIN: 230718-X-HU778-1200
    Resolution: 5896x3923
    Size: 1.45 MB
    Location: SCHRIEVER SPACE FORCE BASE, CO, US
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 527th Space Aggressor Squadron conducts GPS interference training [Image 15 of 15], by Ethan Johnson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    527th Space Aggressor Squadron
    U.S. Space Force
    Space Training and Readiness Command
    Space Delta 11
    GPS Jamming

