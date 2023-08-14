527th Space Aggressor Squadron conducts GPS interference training

U.S. Space Force Sgt. Jonathan Ojeda, 527th Space Aggressor Squadron (SAS), right, conducts Global Positioning System (GPS) electromagnetic interference training with a GPS electromagnetic attack system at Schriever Space Force Base, Colorado, July 18, 2023. The 527th SAS’s mission is to know, teach, and replicate modern, emerging, and integrated space threats in order to prepare service, joint, and coalition forces to fight in and through a Contested, Degraded, and Operationally-limited (CDO) environment. (U.S. Space Force photo by Ethan Johnson)

