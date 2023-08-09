Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Exchange Adds Rookie USA To Kids’ Fashion Lineup At Select PXs, BXs and Online

    Exchange Adds Rookie USA To Kids’ Fashion Lineup At Select PXs, BXs and Online

    DALLAS, TX, UNITED STATES

    08.14.2023

    Courtesy Photo

    Army & Air Force Exchange Service HQ

    #TransformingTheBenefit — Exchange shoppers can style military kids with more looks this back-to-school season with the addition of Rookie USA to the clothing lineup in select stores and online at ShopMyExchange.com!

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 08.14.2023
    Date Posted: 08.14.2023 12:23
    Photo ID: 7970073
    VIRIN: 230814-D-DO482-1111
    Resolution: 6000x4000
    Size: 6.06 MB
    Location: DALLAS, TX, US 
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Exchange Adds Rookie USA To Kids’ Fashion Lineup At Select PXs, BXs and Online, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    Exchange Adds Rookie USA To Kids&rsquo; Fashion Lineup At Select PXs, BXs and Online

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Exchange
    back to school
    Army & Air Force Exchange Service
    shopmyexchange.com

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT