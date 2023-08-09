#TransformingTheBenefit — Exchange shoppers can style military kids with more looks this back-to-school season with the addition of Rookie USA to the clothing lineup in select stores and online at ShopMyExchange.com!

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 08.14.2023 Date Posted: 08.14.2023 12:23 Photo ID: 7970073 VIRIN: 230814-D-DO482-1111 Resolution: 6000x4000 Size: 6.06 MB Location: DALLAS, TX, US Web Views: 2 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Exchange Adds Rookie USA To Kids’ Fashion Lineup At Select PXs, BXs and Online, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.