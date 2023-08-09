Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    USS MOUNT WHITNEY LSE 23 [Image 5 of 5]

    USS MOUNT WHITNEY LSE 23

    ADRIATIC SEA

    08.12.2023

    Photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Mario Coto 

    USS Mount Whitney (LCC 20)

    230812-N-JC445-1016 ADRIATIC SEA (August 12, 2023) Sailors gather in the mess decks for personnel qualification standards (PQS) training aboard the Blue Ridge-class command and control ship USS Mount Whitney (LCC 20), the flagship of U.S. 6th Fleet. Mount Whitney is participating in Large Scale Exercise 2023 from Aug. 9-18, which is a live, virtual, and constructive, globally-integrated exercise designed to refine the synchronization of maritime operations across six maritime component commands, seven numbered fleets, and 22 time zones. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Mario Coto)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 08.12.2023
    Date Posted: 08.13.2023 15:03
    Photo ID: 7968903
    VIRIN: 230812-N-JC445-1016
    Resolution: 5788x3460
    Size: 1.53 MB
    Location: ADRIATIC SEA
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, USS MOUNT WHITNEY LSE 23 [Image 5 of 5], by PO2 Mario Coto, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    USS Mount Whitney
    LCC 20
    LSE
    MC2 Mario Coto
    Large Scale Exercise 2023
    LSE 23

