USS MOUNT WHITNEY LSE 23

230812-N-JC445-1016 ADRIATIC SEA (August 12, 2023) Sailors gather in the mess decks for personnel qualification standards (PQS) training aboard the Blue Ridge-class command and control ship USS Mount Whitney (LCC 20), the flagship of U.S. 6th Fleet. Mount Whitney is participating in Large Scale Exercise 2023 from Aug. 9-18, which is a live, virtual, and constructive, globally-integrated exercise designed to refine the synchronization of maritime operations across six maritime component commands, seven numbered fleets, and 22 time zones. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Mario Coto)

