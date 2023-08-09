Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    USS America Conducts Flight Operations During Humanitarian Assistance Operations [Image 3 of 3]

    USS America Conducts Flight Operations During Humanitarian Assistance Operations

    SOLOMON SEA

    08.11.2023

    Photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Thomas Contant 

    USS America (LHA 6)   

    SOLOMON SEA (Aug 12, 2023) An MV-22B Osprey tiltrotor aircraft from the 31st Marine Expeditionary Unit’s (MEU) Air Combat Element (ACE), lands on the flight deck of the forward-deployed amphibious assault carrier USS America (LHA 6), during humanitarian assistance operations, while sailing in the Solomon Sea, August 12. America and the 31st MEU in coordination with USAID’s Bureau for Humanitarian Assistance are supporting U.S. government efforts for foreign disaster relief in Bougainville at the request of the government of Papua New Guinea, in consultation with the Autonomous Bougainville Government, after the volcanic eruption of Mount Bagana. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Thomas B. Contant)

