    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    4-3 AHB Brawlers Conduct a Change of Responsibility [Image 7 of 8]

    4-3 AHB Brawlers Conduct a Change of Responsibility

    MIHAIL KOGALNICEANU, ROMANIA

    08.10.2023

    Photo by Sgt. Caitlin Wilkins 

    3rd Combat Aviation Brigade, 3rd Infantry Division

    Outgoing Command Sgt. Maj. Marcus Pitts and incoming Command Sgt. Maj. Bobby Vasquez of 4th Battalion, 3rd Aviation Regiment, 3rd Combat Aviation Brigade, supporting the 4th Infantry Division, stand in front of the formation during a change of responsibility ceremony at Mihail Kogalniceanu Air Base, Romania, August 11, 2023. The change of responsibility ceremony is a simple yet traditional event that is rich with heritage. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. Caitlin Wilkins, 3rd Combat Aviation Brigade)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 08.10.2023
    Date Posted: 08.13.2023 02:16
    Photo ID: 7968408
    VIRIN: 230811-A-HE018-1127
    Resolution: 4200x2800
    Size: 6.35 MB
    Location: MIHAIL KOGALNICEANU, RO 
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 4-3 AHB Brawlers Conduct a Change of Responsibility [Image 8 of 8], by SGT Caitlin Wilkins, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    EUCOM
    USArmy
    Stronger Together
    Steadfast and Loyal
    4thInfantryDivision
    Victory Corps

