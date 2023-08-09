Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    NMCB 11 Field Training Exercise [Image 14 of 15]

    NMCB 11 Field Training Exercise

    CAMP SHELBY, MS, UNITED STATES

    08.12.2023

    Photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Jeffrey Yale 

    Naval Mobile Construction Battalion 11

    CAMP SHELBY, Miss. (Aug. 12, 2023) - Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class James Hong, assigned to Naval Mobile Construction Battalion (NMCB) 11, takes a photo during "Operation Turning Point", a field training exercise (FTX) on Camp Shelby, Miss., August 12, 2023. Operation Turning Point is a field exercise conducted by Naval Construction Group (NCG) TWO that places a battalion in a simulated hostile environment in order to test the full range of their expeditionary construction skills. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Jeffrey F. Yale)

    Date Taken: 08.12.2023
    Date Posted: 08.12.2023 18:09
    VIRIN: 230812-N-WD349-1008
    Location: CAMP SHELBY, MS, US 
    Seabees
    FTX
    Expeditionary
    Construction
    Can
    Do

