CAMP SHELBY, Miss. (Aug. 12, 2023) - Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class James Hong, assigned to Naval Mobile Construction Battalion (NMCB) 11, takes a photo during "Operation Turning Point", a field training exercise (FTX) on Camp Shelby, Miss., August 12, 2023. Operation Turning Point is a field exercise conducted by Naval Construction Group (NCG) TWO that places a battalion in a simulated hostile environment in order to test the full range of their expeditionary construction skills. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Jeffrey F. Yale)
|Date Taken:
|08.12.2023
|Date Posted:
|08.12.2023 18:09
|Photo ID:
|7968251
|VIRIN:
|230812-N-WD349-1008
|Resolution:
|5620x3751
|Size:
|2.72 MB
|Location:
|CAMP SHELBY, MS, US
|Web Views:
|8
|Downloads:
|1
This work, NMCB 11 Field Training Exercise [Image 15 of 15], by PO2 Jeffrey Yale, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
