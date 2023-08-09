CAMP SHELBY, Miss. (Aug. 12, 2023) - Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class James Hong, assigned to Naval Mobile Construction Battalion (NMCB) 11, takes a photo during "Operation Turning Point", a field training exercise (FTX) on Camp Shelby, Miss., August 12, 2023. Operation Turning Point is a field exercise conducted by Naval Construction Group (NCG) TWO that places a battalion in a simulated hostile environment in order to test the full range of their expeditionary construction skills. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Jeffrey F. Yale)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 08.12.2023 Date Posted: 08.12.2023 18:09 Photo ID: 7968251 VIRIN: 230812-N-WD349-1008 Resolution: 5620x3751 Size: 2.72 MB Location: CAMP SHELBY, MS, US Web Views: 8 Downloads: 1 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, NMCB 11 Field Training Exercise [Image 15 of 15], by PO2 Jeffrey Yale, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.