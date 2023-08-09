230811-N-JC445-1014 MEDITERREAN SEA (August 11, 2023) Capt. Matthew Kiser, commanding officer, gives Retail Services Specialist 3rd Class Phomnimith Thepphanorinh a challenge coin during the “Warrior of the Week” ceremony aboard the Blue Ridge-class command and control ship USS Mount Whitney (LCC 20). Mount Whitney is participating in Large Scale Exercise 2023 from Aug. 9-18, which is a live, virtual, and constructive, globally-integrated exercise designed to refine the synchronization of maritime operations across six maritime component commands, seven numbered fleets, and 22 time zones. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Mario Coto)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 08.11.2023 Date Posted: 08.12.2023 03:44 Photo ID: 7967682 VIRIN: 230811-N-JC445-1012 Resolution: 5115x3559 Size: 1.34 MB Location: MEDITERRANEAN SEA Web Views: 2 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, USS MOUNT WHITNEY LSE 23 [Image 2 of 2], by PO2 Mario Coto, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.