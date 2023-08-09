Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    449th AEG hosts Japan Self-Defense Forces partners [Image 7 of 7]

    449th AEG hosts Japan Self-Defense Forces partners

    CAMP LEMONNIER, DJIBOUTI

    07.27.2023

    Photo by Tech. Sgt. Dhruv Gopinath 

    406th Air Expeditionary Wing

    U.S. Air Force Airmen assigned to the 449th Air Expeditionary Group and Japan Maritime Self-Defense Force members from the Deployment Air Force for Counter-Piracy Enforcement (DAPE) take a photo during an aircraft maintenance exchange at Camp Lemonnier, Djibouti, July 27, 2023. Working alongside allied and partner nations in East Africa promotes the security, stability and prosperity of the region. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Dhruv Gopinath)

