MG Kokaska visits Marseilles Lock during Illinois Waterway Consolidated Closures

Deputy Commanding General - USACE Reserve Affairs and Deputy Chief of Engineers, USACE Reserve Component Maj. Gen. James Kokaska, Jr. joined Rock Island District Operations Chief Tom Heinold and the Rock Island District Safety team for a visit to Marseilles Lock and Dam.



The visit gave MG Kokaska a look at the safety culture of the District and also allowed him to see a dewatered lock up close as the lock at Marseilles is part of the 2023 Illinois Waterway Consolidated Closures.

Date Taken: 06.28.2023 Location: MARSEILLES, IL, US