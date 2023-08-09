Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    U.S. Army Golden Knights at Seafair 2023 [Image 27 of 27]

    U.S. Army Golden Knights at Seafair 2023

    SEATTLE, WA, UNITED STATES

    08.05.2023

    Photo by Sgt. 1st Class Venessa Hernandez  

    U.S. Army Parachute Team, the Golden Knights

    Staff Sgt. Kyle Mead, U.S. Army Parachute Team, the Golden Knights, prepares to leaps from a perfectly good airplane at 10,000 feet above Seafair during the Gold Team parachute demonstration in Seattle, Washington, on Aug. 05, 2023. Seafair's warm welcome to the Golden Knights strengthens ties between the U.S. military and the local community. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. 1st Class Venessa Hernandez)

    Date Taken: 08.05.2023
    Location: SEATTLE, WA, US 
    Seattle
    Golden Knights
    U.S. Army Parachute Team
    Seafair
    Gold Team
    USAPT

