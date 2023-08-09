U.S. Army Golden Knights at Seafair 2023

Staff Sgt. Kyle Mead, U.S. Army Parachute Team, the Golden Knights, prepares to leaps from a perfectly good airplane at 10,000 feet above Seafair during the Gold Team parachute demonstration in Seattle, Washington, on Aug. 05, 2023. Seafair's warm welcome to the Golden Knights strengthens ties between the U.S. military and the local community. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. 1st Class Venessa Hernandez)

