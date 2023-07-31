Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    1AD and Australian Army's 3rd Brigade conduct combine arms live fire exercise [Image 3 of 3]

    1AD and Australian Army's 3rd Brigade conduct combine arms live fire exercise

    TOWNSVILLE, QLD, AUSTRALIA

    08.08.2023

    Photo by Sgt. Jason Greaves 

    1st Armored Division

    M1A2 Abrams tanks operated by armor crewmen from Comanche Company, 4th Battalion, 6th Infantry Regiment return to the assembly area after completing a combined arms live fire exercise at the Townsville Field Training Area in Queensland, Australia, Aug. 8, 2023. Comanche Company conducted the CALFX with the Australian Army’s 2nd Cavalry Regiment, during which platoons from each integrated within their formations, demonstrating the interoperability between our two armies. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. Jason Greaves)

