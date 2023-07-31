M1A2 Abrams tanks operated by armor crewmen from Comanche Company, 4th Battalion, 6th Infantry Regiment return to the assembly area after completing a combined arms live fire exercise at the Townsville Field Training Area in Queensland, Australia, Aug. 8, 2023. Comanche Company conducted the CALFX with the Australian Army’s 2nd Cavalry Regiment, during which platoons from each integrated within their formations, demonstrating the interoperability between our two armies. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. Jason Greaves)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 08.08.2023 Date Posted: 08.11.2023 06:14 Photo ID: 7965537 VIRIN: 230808-A-DG300-6066 Resolution: 5472x3648 Size: 1.81 MB Location: TOWNSVILLE, QLD, AU Web Views: 0 Downloads: 1 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, 1AD and Australian Army's 3rd Brigade conduct combine arms live fire exercise [Image 3 of 3], by SGT Jason Greaves, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.