Lt. Gen. Burleson Tours Camp Casey

United States Garrison Yongsan-Casey Commander Col. Loyd Brown welcomes Eighth Army Commanding General Lt. Gen. Willard M. Burleson for a tour of Camp Casey, August 1, 2023. Lt. Gen. Burleson was shown the new construction of the PX complex, the new vet clinic on Camp Casey and the updates to the Camp Hovey flood mitigation systems. (U.S. Army photos by Pvt. Mya Zavala)

