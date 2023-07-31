Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Lt. Gen. Burleson Tours Camp Casey [Image 2 of 5]

    Lt. Gen. Burleson Tours Camp Casey

    CAMP CASEY, SOUTH KOREA

    08.01.2023

    Photo by Pvt. Mya Zavala 

    U.S. Army Garrison Yongsan-Casey

    United States Garrison Yongsan-Casey Commander Col. Loyd Brown welcomes Eighth Army Commanding General Lt. Gen. Willard M. Burleson for a tour of Camp Casey, August 1, 2023. Lt. Gen. Burleson was shown the new construction of the PX complex, the new vet clinic on Camp Casey and the updates to the Camp Hovey flood mitigation systems. (U.S. Army photos by Pvt. Mya Zavala)

    Date Taken: 08.01.2023
