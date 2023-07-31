Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Coast Guard, agencies continue response to Western Maui Fires [Image 3 of 3]

    Coast Guard, agencies continue response to Western Maui Fires

    HONOLULU, HI, UNITED STATES

    08.10.2023

    Photo by Petty Officer 3rd Class David Graham 

    U.S. Coast Guard District 14 Hawaii Pacific

    The Coast Guard, along with federal, state, and local partners continue to respond following the Lahaina wildfires in Maui, HI August 9, 2023. A total of 17 lives were saved from the water and 40 survivors were located ashore by Coast Guard Station Maui boat crews. The Coast Guard has no reports of missing persons in the water, however, Coast Guard aircrews and surface assets continue search and rescue operations. (Courtesy Photo from Coast Guard Station Maui)

    Date Taken: 08.10.2023
    Date Posted: 08.10.2023 18:35
    Photo ID: 7964804
    VIRIN: 230810-G-UE432-6868
    Resolution: 3024x3419
    Size: 1.34 MB
    Location: HONOLULU, HI, US 
    Web Views: 13
    Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Coast Guard, agencies continue response to Western Maui Fires [Image 3 of 3], by PO3 David Graham, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    USCG
    Rescue
    Coast Guard
    Maui
    Lahaina
    Maui Fires

