Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    AMC Best Warrior Competition 2023 [Image 10 of 10]

    AMC Best Warrior Competition 2023

    AL, UNITED STATES

    08.01.2023

    Photo by Alyssa Crockett 

    U.S. Army Materiel Command   

    Pvt. 1st Class Benjamin Heymach, assigned to U.S. Army Garrison Ansbach, climbs a rope during the obstacle course portion of the 2023 Army Materiel Command Best Warrior Competition at Fort Novosel, Ala., Aug. 1, 2023. Heymach was named to AMC's Best Squad, which will compete at the Army-level in September. Eighteen Soldiers from across the globe competed in the AMC Best Warrior Competition from July 29 to Aug. 1, 2023. The competition tests the Soldiers’ physical and mental strength through a variety of challenges, including an obstacle course, weapons qualifications, a 12-mile ruck march and more. (U.S. Army photo by Alyssa Crockett)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 08.01.2023
    Date Posted: 08.10.2023 15:44
    Photo ID: 7964509
    VIRIN: 230801-A-UU580-5642
    Resolution: 1920x1280
    Size: 746.91 KB
    Location: AL, US
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, AMC Best Warrior Competition 2023 [Image 10 of 10], by Alyssa Crockett, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    AMC Best Warrior Competition 2023
    AMC Best Warrior Competition 2023
    AMC Best Warrior Competition 2023
    AMC Best Warrior Competition 2023
    AMC Best Warrior Competition 2023
    AMC Best Warrior Competition 2023
    AMC Best Warrior Competition 2023
    AMC Best Warrior Competition 2023
    AMC Best Warrior Competition 2023
    AMC Best Warrior Competition 2023

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    AMCBWC2023

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT