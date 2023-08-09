AMC Best Warrior Competition 2023

Pvt. 1st Class Benjamin Heymach, assigned to U.S. Army Garrison Ansbach, climbs a rope during the obstacle course portion of the 2023 Army Materiel Command Best Warrior Competition at Fort Novosel, Ala., Aug. 1, 2023. Heymach was named to AMC's Best Squad, which will compete at the Army-level in September. Eighteen Soldiers from across the globe competed in the AMC Best Warrior Competition from July 29 to Aug. 1, 2023. The competition tests the Soldiers’ physical and mental strength through a variety of challenges, including an obstacle course, weapons qualifications, a 12-mile ruck march and more. (U.S. Army photo by Alyssa Crockett)

