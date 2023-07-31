Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Parachute Operations at Northern Strike 2023 [Image 2 of 3]

    Parachute Operations at Northern Strike 2023

    ALPENA, MI, UNITED STATES

    08.09.2023

    Photo by Senior Master Sgt. Daniel Heaton 

    Michigan National Guard

    A load of heavy equipment, prepared by Soldiers from the 824th, 421st, and 470th Quartermaster Companies of the U.S. Army Reserve, is dropped with parachutes from a C-130 Hercules operated by the 182nd Airlift Wing, Illinois Air National Guard, at the Alpena Combat Readiness Training Center, Michigan, during Exercise Northern Strike 2023, Aug. 9, 2023. Exercise Northern Strike is a premier reserve component training event that integrates both U.S. and partner nation readiness training to building interoperability and strengthen partnerships in an all-domain environment. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Senior Master Sgt. Dan Heaton)

    VIRIN: 230809-Z-VA676-3039
