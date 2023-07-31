USO Foster provides pizza for Marines with CLR-3 for helping Camp Foster recover from Typhoon Khanun

U.S. Marines with Combat Logistics Regiment 3, 3rd Marine Logistics Group, and volunteers with USO Foster pose for a group photo on Camp Foster, Okinawa, Japan, Aug. 10, 2023. Typhoon Khanun moved through Okinawa as a category 4 storm, bringing strong winds, heavy rain and high seas, marking one of the strongest storms to affect the island in recent years. USO Foster brought Domino’s pizza for Marines in CLR-3 for assisting in the recovery phase after the typhoon. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Mardie Velasquez)

