180FW Continues Training During Northern Lightning 23

U.S. Airmen, assigned to the Ohio Air National Guard’s 180th Fighter Wing, walk the runway to search for pieces of foreign debris that could pose a safety hazard to the aircraft during exercise Northern Lightning at Volk Field in Camp Douglas, Wis., Aug. 8, 2023. Northern Lightning is a joint training exercise, emphasizing user-defined objectives resulting in tailored, scenario-based, full spectrum, high-end training. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Airman 1st Class Sarah Stalder Lundgren)

