    180FW Continues Training During Northern Lightning 23 [Image 2 of 2]

    180FW Continues Training During Northern Lightning 23

    CAMP DOUGLAS, WI, UNITED STATES

    08.08.2023

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Sarah Stalder Lundgren 

    180th Fighter Wing Ohio National Guard

    U.S. Airmen, assigned to the Ohio Air National Guard’s 180th Fighter Wing, walk the runway to search for pieces of foreign debris that could pose a safety hazard to the aircraft during exercise Northern Lightning at Volk Field in Camp Douglas, Wis., Aug. 8, 2023. Northern Lightning is a joint training exercise, emphasizing user-defined objectives resulting in tailored, scenario-based, full spectrum, high-end training. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Airman 1st Class Sarah Stalder Lundgren)

    Date Taken: 08.08.2023
    Date Posted: 08.09.2023 17:42
    VIRIN: 230808-Z-DL835-1044
    Location: CAMP DOUGLAS, WI, US 
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 180FW Continues Training During Northern Lightning 23 [Image 2 of 2], by A1C Sarah Stalder Lundgren, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    interoperability
    total force integration
    FOD walk
    northern lightning 23
    NL23

