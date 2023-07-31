Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Aircraft Electrical and Environmental Systems specialists [Image 6 of 8]

    Aircraft Electrical and Environmental Systems specialists

    DULUTH, MN, UNITED STATES

    08.03.2023

    Photo by Addie Peterson 

    148th Fighter Wing Public Affairs

    Aircraft Electrical and Environmental Systems specialists assigned to the 148th Fighter Wing, Minnesota Air National Guard, Duluth, Minnesota, inspect air conditioning ducts and wires for chaffing and damage, so they can make necessary repairs to ensure our aircraft are functioning to the highest specifications. This inspection is completed after every 400 flight hours as part of the phase. Responsible for maintaining and repairing the wiring and electrical components on an aircraft, Aircraft Electrical and Environmental Systems specialists make sure F-16 Fighting Falcons assigned to the 148th Fighter Wing are working at optimal condition. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Airman Addie Peterson)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 08.03.2023
    Date Posted: 08.09.2023 16:52
    Photo ID: 7962381
    VIRIN: 230803-Z-KH354-1012
    Resolution: 5514x3668
    Size: 2.3 MB
    Location: DULUTH, MN, US 
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Aircraft Electrical and Environmental Systems specialists [Image 8 of 8], by Addie Peterson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Aircraft Electrical and Environmental Systems specialists
    Aircraft Electrical and Environmental Systems specialists
    Aircraft Electrical and Environmental Systems specialists
    Aircraft Electrical and Environmental Systems specialists
    Aircraft Electrical and Environmental Systems specialists
    Aircraft Electrical and Environmental Systems specialists
    Aircraft Electrical and Environmental Systems specialists
    Aircraft Electrical and Environmental Systems specialists

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Air National Guard
    148th Fighter Wing
    Minnesota National Guard

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT