Aircraft Electrical and Environmental Systems specialists assigned to the 148th Fighter Wing, Minnesota Air National Guard, Duluth, Minnesota, inspect air conditioning ducts and wires for chaffing and damage, so they can make necessary repairs to ensure our aircraft are functioning to the highest specifications. This inspection is completed after every 400 flight hours as part of the phase. Responsible for maintaining and repairing the wiring and electrical components on an aircraft, Aircraft Electrical and Environmental Systems specialists make sure F-16 Fighting Falcons assigned to the 148th Fighter Wing are working at optimal condition. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Airman Addie Peterson)

