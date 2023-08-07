August 7, 2023 -- U.S. Naval War College Holds 16th Annual Faculty Cloister

NEWPORT, R.I. - The U.S. Naval War College (NWC) holds its 16th annual faculty Cloister onboard Naval Station Newport, Aug. 7, celebrating faculty accomplishments and introducing new faculty members. The event began with a welcome address by Rear Adm. Pete Garvin, president of NWC, who stated that the gathering was an opportunity to promote camaraderie and mutual respect. Stephen Mariano, Ph.D., NWC provost, also addressed faculty, explaining NWC leadership’s short and mid-term vision for the college, including efforts needed to support the Secretary of the Navy’s Naval Education Strategy, announced at NWC in June. The Cloister ceremony also recognized additional faculty members who contributed significantly to student learning as well as those being promoted based on excellence in teaching, research, and service exhibited at NWC. Established in 1884, NWC informs today’s decision-makers and educates tomorrow’s leaders by providing educational experiences and learning opportunities that develop their ability to anticipate and prepare strategically for the future, strengthen the foundations of peace, and create a decisive warfighting advantage. (U.S. Navy photo by Brett Dodge/Released)

