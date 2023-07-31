Typhoon Khanun recovery efforts

U.S. Marines with 3rd Marine Division and III Marine Expeditionary Force loads debris onto a USMC 7-ton truck on Camp Courtney, Okinawa, Aug. 7, 2023. Typhoon Khanun moved through Okinawa as a category 4 hurricane equivalent storm, bringing strong winds, heavy rain, and high waves, marking one of the strongest storms to affect the island in recent years. Immediately after the storm, crews from across Marine Corps Installation Pacific and III MEF began assessing damage and initiating repair work to ensure the Marines on Okinawa remain operationally ready. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Alora Finigan)

