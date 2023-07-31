Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Typhoon Khanun recovery efforts [Image 19 of 19]

    Typhoon Khanun recovery efforts

    URUMA, OKINAWA, JAPAN

    08.06.2023

    Photo by Cpl. Alora Finigan 

    III Marine Expeditionary Force   

    U.S. Marines with 3rd Marine Division and III Marine Expeditionary Force loads debris onto a USMC 7-ton truck on Camp Courtney, Okinawa, Aug. 7, 2023. Typhoon Khanun moved through Okinawa as a category 4 hurricane equivalent storm, bringing strong winds, heavy rain, and high waves, marking one of the strongest storms to affect the island in recent years. Immediately after the storm, crews from across Marine Corps Installation Pacific and III MEF began assessing damage and initiating repair work to ensure the Marines on Okinawa remain operationally ready. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Alora Finigan)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 08.06.2023
    Date Posted: 08.08.2023 03:24
    Photo ID: 7958760
    VIRIN: 230807-M-MI274-2070
    Resolution: 5472x3648
    Size: 9.39 MB
    Location: URUMA, OKINAWA, JP
    Web Views: 6
    Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Typhoon Khanun recovery efforts [Image 19 of 19], by Cpl Alora Finigan, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Okinawa
    Recovery
    Camp Courtney
    Indopacific
    Typhoon Khanun

