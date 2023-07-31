Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Georgia Guard Cavalry Soldiers Welcome New Leaders and Upgraded Armory [Image 6 of 6]

    Georgia Guard Cavalry Soldiers Welcome New Leaders and Upgraded Armory

    CALHOUN, GA, UNITED STATES

    08.07.2023

    Photo by Maj. Charles Emmons 

    Georgia National Guard

    Georgia Army National Guard Commander, Major General Dwayne Wilson delivers remarks during a ribbon-cutting ceremony at the Bernard Franklin Armory in Calhoun, Ga., August 7, 2023.

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Georgia Guard Cavalry Soldiers Welcome New Leaders and Upgraded Armory [Image 6 of 6], by MAJ Charles Emmons, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Georgia
    Facilities
    48th IBCT
    Army
    Training
    National Guard

