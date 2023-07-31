Georgia Army National Guard Commander, Major General Dwayne Wilson delivers remarks during a ribbon-cutting ceremony at the Bernard Franklin Armory in Calhoun, Ga., August 7, 2023.
|08.07.2023
|08.07.2023 20:25
|7958504
|230807-A-NJ230-4011
|6720x4480
|3.03 MB
|CALHOUN, GA, US
|1
|0
Georgia Guard Cavalry Soldiers Welcome New Leaders and Upgraded Armory
