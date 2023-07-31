Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Wisconsin National Guard supports EAA AirVenture [Image 22 of 22]

    Wisconsin National Guard supports EAA AirVenture

    OSHKOSH, WI, UNITED STATES

    07.28.2023

    Photo by Vaughn Larson 

    Wisconsin National Guard Public Affairs Office     

    A UH-60A/L Black Hawk medevac helicopter from the Wisconsin Army National Guard’s 1st Battalion, 147th Aviation Regiment demonstrates its hoist capability at Wittman Regional Airport July 28 as part of a Wisconsin National Guard warfighting capabilities demonstration during the Experimental Aircraft Association’s AirVenture in Oshkosh, Wis. The demonstration included the F-35 Lightning fighter jet from the 115th Fighter Wing, a KC-135 Stratotanker from the 128th Air Refueling Wing, UH-60 Black Hawk helicopters from the 1st Battalion, 147th Aviation Regiment performing an air assault with Soldiers from the 2nd Battalion, 127th Infantry Regiment as well as a medevac patient hoist, and 105-mm howitzer firing demonstrations by members of the 1st Battalion, 120th Field Artillery Regiment. Pyrotechnics on the ground and narration by EAA staff made the demonstration even more memorable for EAA attendees. Wisconsin Department of Military Affairs photo by Vaughn R. Larson

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Wisconsin National Guard supports EAA AirVenture [Image 22 of 22], by Vaughn Larson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

