Wisconsin National Guard supports EAA AirVenture

A UH-60A/L Black Hawk medevac helicopter from the Wisconsin Army National Guard’s 1st Battalion, 147th Aviation Regiment demonstrates its hoist capability at Wittman Regional Airport July 28 as part of a Wisconsin National Guard warfighting capabilities demonstration during the Experimental Aircraft Association’s AirVenture in Oshkosh, Wis. The demonstration included the F-35 Lightning fighter jet from the 115th Fighter Wing, a KC-135 Stratotanker from the 128th Air Refueling Wing, UH-60 Black Hawk helicopters from the 1st Battalion, 147th Aviation Regiment performing an air assault with Soldiers from the 2nd Battalion, 127th Infantry Regiment as well as a medevac patient hoist, and 105-mm howitzer firing demonstrations by members of the 1st Battalion, 120th Field Artillery Regiment. Pyrotechnics on the ground and narration by EAA staff made the demonstration even more memorable for EAA attendees. Wisconsin Department of Military Affairs photo by Vaughn R. Larson

