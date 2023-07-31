Advanced Capabilities Group welcomes new director

Col. Andrew Anderson, incoming Advanced Capabilities Group director, delivers closing remarks during the Advanced Capabilities Acquisition Delta change of responsibility ceremony at Kirtland Air Force Base, New Mexico, Aug. 4, 2023. As director, Anderson will oversee space-based research, development and acquisition activities for space acquisition programs assigned to the Space Rapid Capabilities Office and executed by the Advanced Capabilities Group. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Karissa Dick.)

