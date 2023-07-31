Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Advanced Capabilities Group welcomes new director [Image 4 of 4]

    Advanced Capabilities Group welcomes new director

    ALBUQUERQUE, NM, UNITED STATES

    08.04.2023

    Photo by Senior Airman Karissa Dick 

    377th Air Base Wing Public Affairs

    Col. Andrew Anderson, incoming Advanced Capabilities Group director, delivers closing remarks during the Advanced Capabilities Acquisition Delta change of responsibility ceremony at Kirtland Air Force Base, New Mexico, Aug. 4, 2023. As director, Anderson will oversee space-based research, development and acquisition activities for space acquisition programs assigned to the Space Rapid Capabilities Office and executed by the Advanced Capabilities Group. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Karissa Dick.)

    This work, Advanced Capabilities Group welcomes new director [Image 4 of 4], by SrA Karissa Dick, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

