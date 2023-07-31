Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Carr brothers [Image 2 of 3]

    Carr brothers

    FORT DETRICK, MD, UNITED STATES

    08.05.2023

    Photo by C.J. Lovelace 

    U.S. Army Medical Logistics Command

    Clayton Carr, right, then a first lieutenant, poses for a photo with his brother, then-Capt. Robert Carr, at the funeral for their grandfather, World War II veteran Henry Carr Sr., in Patterson, Louisiana, on April 1, 2000.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 08.05.2023
    Date Posted: 08.07.2023 11:59
    Photo ID: 7957240
    VIRIN: 230807-A-A4458-1002
    Resolution: 679x805
    Size: 360.08 KB
    Location: FORT DETRICK, MD, US 
    Web Views: 8
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Carr brothers [Image 3 of 3], by C.J. Lovelace, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    COL Carr
    Carr brothers
    Carr family

    MORE LIKE THIS

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    Retiring Army colonel reflects on career, importance of giving back

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    service
    retirement
    medical logistics
    giving back
    AMLC
    Col. Clayton Carr

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT