    Comanche Company conducts orders brief

    TOWNSVILLE, QLD, AUSTRALIA

    05.08.2023

    Photo by Spc. Charlie Duke 

    1st Armored Division

    Capt. Jadon Arend, commander of Comanche Company, 4th Battalion, 6th Infantry Regiment, conducts an orders brief with leaders from Comanche Company and the Australian Army’s 3rd Brigade at the Townsville Field Training Area, Townsville, Australia, Aug. 5, 2023. Comanche Company and units from 3rd Brigade are preparing to participate in a combined arms live fire exercise. (U.S. Army photo by Spc. Charlie Duke)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 05.08.2023
    Date Posted: 08.07.2023 02:45
    Photo ID: 7956758
    VIRIN: 230805-A-UP538-1001
    Resolution: 3013x2009
    Size: 3.51 MB
    Location: TOWNSVILLE, QLD, AU 
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Comanche Company conducts orders brief, by SPC Charlie Duke, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Australia
    M1A2 Abrams tank
    partners
    1st Armored Division
    partnership
    Australian Army

