    Indiana National Guard renders military funeral honors [Image 9 of 14]

    Indiana National Guard renders military funeral honors

    ATTICA, IN, UNITED STATES

    08.06.2023

    Photo by 1st Lt. Jonathan Padish 

    181st Intelligence Wing Public Affairs

    Indiana National Guardsmen render military funeral honors for U.S. Army Air Corps Tech. Sgt. Lawrence E. Reitz, a radio operator with the 343rd Bombardment Squadron, at Highland Cemetery in Attica, Ind., Aug. 6, 2023. Reitz's remains were repatriated from a 'tomb of the unknowns' burial site near Ploiești, Romania following coordination between Reitz's brother, Don Reitz, and the Defense POW/MIA Accounting Agency to identify and return Reitz's remains to the United States. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by 1st Lt. Jonathan W. Padish)

    This work, Indiana National Guard renders military funeral honors [Image 14 of 14], by 1st Lt. Jonathan Padish, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Indiana National Guard
    Funeral
    military funeral honors
    181st Intelligence Wing
    Defense POW/MIA Accounting Agency
    Military Department of Indiana Ceremonial Unit

