Indiana National Guard renders military funeral honors

Indiana National Guardsmen render military funeral honors for U.S. Army Air Corps Tech. Sgt. Lawrence E. Reitz, a radio operator with the 343rd Bombardment Squadron, at Highland Cemetery in Attica, Ind., Aug. 6, 2023. Reitz's remains were repatriated from a 'tomb of the unknowns' burial site near Ploiești, Romania following coordination between Reitz's brother, Don Reitz, and the Defense POW/MIA Accounting Agency to identify and return Reitz's remains to the United States. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by 1st Lt. Jonathan W. Padish)

