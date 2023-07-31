Red Flag 23-3: 113th Wing tests readiness against aggressor forces

Members of the 113th Wing, District of Columbia Air National Guard, deployed to Nellis Air Force Base, in support of exercise Red Flag 23-3, 17 July - 4 Aug., 2023. Red Flag emphasizes Airman and Guardians’ readiness for high-end warfighting, defensive counter air, offensive counter air suppression of enemy air defenses, and offensive counter air-air interdiction. (U.S. Air Force photos by Master Sgt. Arthur Wright)

Date Taken: 07.28.2023
Location: NELLIS AIR FORCE BASE, NV, US