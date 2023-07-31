Members of the 113th Wing, District of Columbia Air National Guard, deployed to Nellis Air Force Base, in support of exercise Red Flag 23-3, 17 July - 4 Aug., 2023. Red Flag emphasizes Airman and Guardians’ readiness for high-end warfighting, defensive counter air, offensive counter air suppression of enemy air defenses, and offensive counter air-air interdiction. (U.S. Air Force photos by Master Sgt. Arthur Wright)
|Date Taken:
|07.28.2023
|Date Posted:
|08.06.2023 10:33
|Photo ID:
|7955583
|VIRIN:
|230728-F-PL327-2367
|Resolution:
|6048x4024
|Size:
|3.27 MB
|Location:
|NELLIS AIR FORCE BASE, NV, US
|Web Views:
|4
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Red Flag 23-3: 113th Wing tests readiness against aggressor forces [Image 29 of 29], by MSgt Arthur Wright, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT