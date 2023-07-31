Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Red Flag 23-3: 113th Wing tests readiness against aggressor forces [Image 29 of 29]

    Red Flag 23-3: 113th Wing tests readiness against aggressor forces

    NELLIS AIR FORCE BASE, NV, UNITED STATES

    07.28.2023

    Photo by Master Sgt. Arthur Wright 

    113th Wing D.C. Air National Guard

    Members of the 113th Wing, District of Columbia Air National Guard, deployed to Nellis Air Force Base, in support of exercise Red Flag 23-3, 17 July - 4 Aug., 2023. Red Flag emphasizes Airman and Guardians’ readiness for high-end warfighting, defensive counter air, offensive counter air suppression of enemy air defenses, and offensive counter air-air interdiction. (U.S. Air Force photos by Master Sgt. Arthur Wright)

    Red Flag
    National Guard
    113th Wing
    DCNG
    DCANG
    RFNAFB

