    Cultivating Cultural Connections [Image 1 of 3]

    Cultivating Cultural Connections

    ALI AL SALEM AIR BASE, KUWAIT

    08.01.2023

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Kevin Long 

    386th Air Expeditionary Wing Public Affairs

    Dr. Ali AlKandari, history professor at Kuwait University, briefs members from the 386th Air Expeditionary Wing about Kuwaiti culture at Ali Al Salem Air Base, Kuwait, Aug. 1, 2023. Dr. AlKandari provided our U.S. forces with a better understanding of Kuwaiti cultural norms, so we can better understand and work with our valued host nation partners. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Kevin Long)

    TAGS

    Culture
    CENTCOM
    Embassy
    AFCENT
    Partnerships
    Kuwait

