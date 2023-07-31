U.S. Army Garrison Humphreys Command Sgt. Maj. Monty Drummond (third from left) accepts the Better Opportunities for Single Soldiers President of the Year Award for Sgt. Ian Holmes, who was unable to attend the ceremony, with Command Sgt. Maj. Jason Copeland (right) of Installation Management Command.
|Date Taken:
|07.15.2023
|Date Posted:
|08.04.2023 20:56
|Photo ID:
|7954281
|VIRIN:
|230715-A-QG562-1007
|Resolution:
|4032x3024
|Size:
|2.54 MB
|Location:
|LEESBURG, VA, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Holmes wins best BOSS award [Image 2 of 2], must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
Pacific team has the best BOSS
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT