Coast Guard Cutter Healy conducts science mission in Beaufort Sea

Petty Officer 3rd Class Blake Wilson, a Coast Guard Cutter Healy (WAGB 20) crew member, leads deck force in deployment of an Arctic Mobile Observing System glider in the Beaufort Sea, July 29, 2023. The crew conducts science stations in the Beaufort Sea as a part of Healy’s primary mission, and the Healy is designed to conduct a wide range of research activities, providing more than 4,200 square feet of scientific laboratory space, numerous electronic sensor systems, oceanographic winches, and accommodations for up to 50 scientists. (Coast Guard photo by Ensign Zane Miagany)

