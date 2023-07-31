Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Coast Guard Cutter Healy conducts science mission in Beaufort Sea [Image 1 of 3]

    Coast Guard Cutter Healy conducts science mission in Beaufort Sea

    BEAUFORT SEA

    07.29.2023

    Courtesy Photo

    U.S. Coast Guard Pacific Area

    Petty Officer 3rd Class Blake Wilson, a Coast Guard Cutter Healy (WAGB 20) crew member, leads deck force in deployment of an Arctic Mobile Observing System glider in the Beaufort Sea, July 29, 2023. The crew conducts science stations in the Beaufort Sea as a part of Healy’s primary mission, and the Healy is designed to conduct a wide range of research activities, providing more than 4,200 square feet of scientific laboratory space, numerous electronic sensor systems, oceanographic winches, and accommodations for up to 50 scientists. (Coast Guard photo by Ensign Zane Miagany)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 07.29.2023
    Date Posted: 08.04.2023 17:50
    Photo ID: 7954048
    VIRIN: 230729-G-G0200-1001
    Resolution: 3456x2304
    Size: 1.93 MB
    Location: BEAUFORT SEA
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Coast Guard Cutter Healy conducts science mission in Beaufort Sea [Image 3 of 3], must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Coast Guard Cutter Healy conducts science mission in Beaufort Sea
    Coast Guard Cutter Healy conducts science mission in Beaufort Sea
    Coast Guard Cutter Healy conducts science mission in Beaufort Sea

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Healy
    Arctic
    Science
    AMOS
    Coast Guard
    USCG PolarOps

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT