Navy Capt. Peter F. Roberts, former commander, Navy Medicine Readiness and Training Command Camp Pendleton, receives the Legion of Merit from Rear Adm. lower half Guido F. Valdes, commander, Naval Medical Forces Pacific, during the NMRTC CP change of command, Aug. 4, 2023.
|Date Taken:
|08.04.2023
|Date Posted:
|08.04.2023 17:41
|Photo ID:
|7954015
|VIRIN:
|230804-N-WC760-4641
|Resolution:
|2179x2724
|Size:
|813.43 KB
|Location:
|CAMP PENDLETON, CA, US
|Web Views:
|8
|Downloads:
|0
Naval Hospital Camp Pendleton leadership changes hands
United States Navy
