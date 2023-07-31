Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    New commander assumes mission responsibility of Pittsburgh District [Image 16 of 16]

    New commander assumes mission responsibility of Pittsburgh District

    PITTSBURGH, PA, UNITED STATES

    08.04.2023

    Photo by Michel Sauret  

    U.S. Army Corps of Engineers Pittsburgh District

    Mary and Rose Melin, the daughters of Col. Nicholas Melin, the incoming commander of the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers Pittsburgh District, hold yellow roses during the district’s change of command ceremony at the Senator John Heinz History Center in Pittsburgh, Aug. 4, 2023.

    The change of command ceremony symbolizes the continuation of leadership and unit identity. It represents the transfer of responsibility and authority from one individual to another while continuing the mission.

    The Pittsburgh District’s 26,000 square miles include portions of western Pennsylvania, eastern Ohio, northern West Virginia, southwestern New York and western Maryland. It supports commercial navigation on the Ohio, Allegheny, and Monongahela rivers, operating and maintaining 23 locks and dams across 328 miles of navigable waterways. In addition to navigation, Pittsburgh’s flood-damage reduction mission encompasses 16 multi-purpose reservoirs that have prevented an estimated $866 million in flood damages in 2022.

    (U.S. Army Corps of Engineers Pittsburgh District photo by Michel Sauret)

