Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    U.S. Army field artillery launches ATACMS in Australia

    U.S. Army field artillery launches ATACMS in Australia

    DELAMERE, ACT, AUSTRALIA

    07.26.2023

    Photo by Sgt. 1st Class Andrew Dickson 

    133rd Mobile Public Affairs Detachment

    U.S. Soldiers from 1st Battalion, 3rd Field Artillery Regiment, 17th Field Artillery Brigade launch the Army Tactical Missile System (ATACMS) from the M142 High Mobility Artillery Rocket System (HIMARS) in Delamere, Northern Territory, Australia in support of Talisman Sabre 2023 on July 27, 2023. Talisman Sabre is the largest bilateral military exercise between Australia and the United States advancing a free and open Indo-Pacific by strengthening relationships and interoperability among key allies and enhancing our collective capabilities to respond to a wide array of potential security concerns. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. 1st Class Andrew Dickson)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 07.26.2023
    Date Posted: 08.04.2023 05:00
    Photo ID: 7952501
    VIRIN: 230726-Z-QL321-1009
    Resolution: 4264x2843
    Size: 5.68 MB
    Location: DELAMERE, ACT, AU
    Web Views: 9
    Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, U.S. Army field artillery launches ATACMS in Australia, by SFC Andrew Dickson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    HIMARS
    field artillery
    17th FAB
    ATACMS
    TS23
    TalismanSabre 23

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT