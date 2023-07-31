U.S. Soldiers from 1st Battalion, 3rd Field Artillery Regiment, 17th Field Artillery Brigade launch the Army Tactical Missile System (ATACMS) from the M142 High Mobility Artillery Rocket System (HIMARS) in Delamere, Northern Territory, Australia in support of Talisman Sabre 2023 on July 27, 2023. Talisman Sabre is the largest bilateral military exercise between Australia and the United States advancing a free and open Indo-Pacific by strengthening relationships and interoperability among key allies and enhancing our collective capabilities to respond to a wide array of potential security concerns. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. 1st Class Andrew Dickson)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 07.26.2023 Date Posted: 08.04.2023 05:00 Photo ID: 7952501 VIRIN: 230726-Z-QL321-1009 Resolution: 4264x2843 Size: 5.68 MB Location: DELAMERE, ACT, AU Web Views: 9 Downloads: 1 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, U.S. Army field artillery launches ATACMS in Australia, by SFC Andrew Dickson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.