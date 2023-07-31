UH Midshipmen Conduct Small Boat Drills

University of Hawaii Navy ROTC Midshipman Baily Gapusan practices line handling drills on a small boat at Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam, Hawaii, June 29, 2023. The midshipmen are participating in a Navy summer internship program at U.S. Pacific Fleet. July 25, 2023. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Apprentice Gavin Arnoldhendershot)
