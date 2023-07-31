Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    UH Midshipmen Conduct Small Boat Drills [Image 10 of 10]

    UH Midshipmen Conduct Small Boat Drills

    UNITED STATES

    07.25.2023

    Photo by Seaman Apprentice Gavin Arnold-Hendershot 

    Commander, U.S. Pacific Fleet

    University of Hawaii Navy ROTC Midshipman Baily Gapusan practices line handling drills on a small boat at Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam, Hawaii, June 29, 2023. The midshipmen are participating in a Navy summer internship program at U.S. Pacific Fleet. July 25, 2023. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Apprentice Gavin Arnoldhendershot)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 07.25.2023
    Date Posted: 08.03.2023 21:06
    Photo ID: 7951772
    VIRIN: 230725-N-AQ156-1017
    Resolution: 1861x3062
    Size: 1.85 MB
    Location: US
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, UH Midshipmen Conduct Small Boat Drills [Image 10 of 10], by SA Gavin Arnold-Hendershot, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    University of Hawaii
    NROTC
    PACFLT
    Navy Midshipmen

