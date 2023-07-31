Judge Advocate General of the Navy Visit

230728-N-HG389-1028 SINGAPORE (July 28, 2023) Vice Adm. Darse E. “Del” Crandall Jr., Judge Advocate General of the Navy, right, and Capt. Frank Okata, commanding officer of Singapore Area Coordinator (SAC) pose for a photo during a visit to SAC and Commander, Logistics Group Western Pacific/ Task Force 73 (COMLOG WESTPAC/ CTF 73) at Sembawang Naval Installation in Singapore, July 28. SAC provides comprehensive shore services to the fleet, fighter and family. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Brandon Parker)

